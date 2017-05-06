(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conducted Amphibious Operations June 1st at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The training prepares Marines for future Integrated Training Exercises. Corporal Brandon Kelley says:
    "Today we're doing Amphib. Ops, trying to get some of the newer guys that we have trained up and get them some behind the wheel. So that they become more proficient when they are in their MOS. Knowing my job and passing on the knowledge to them is going to help keep them alive in combat."

    Also in the Corps,
    Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, and Secretary John F. Kelly, Department of Homeland Security, spoke during the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Celebration Gala June 3rd at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. The MCSF provides financial aid to military children attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career technical education programs.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

