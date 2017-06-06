(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for June 06 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for June 06 2017

    TOKYO , JAPAN

    06.04.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Defense community from over 50 nations meet in Singapore and service members in Thailand train to keep the water safe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2017
    Date Posted: 06.05.2017 03:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48114
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104445096.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: TOKYO , JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for June 06 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CARAT Thailand

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT