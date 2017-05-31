JFC Brunnsum 50th Anniversary

Filename: 170531-BLX-JFCBrunssum50thAnniversary

Producer: Senior Airman Brycen Guerrero / 314-423-5796 / brycen.c.guerrero.mil@mail.mil

Affiliate/Unit: AFN Benelux

Shoot Location: Brunssum, Netherlands

Target Audience: NATO military and civilians

VIRIN: 170531-F-MN500-002

Runtime: (01:48:06)



Font information:

SrA Brycen Guerrero – Reporting (00:00:00)

Burgemeester Luc Winants – Mayor of Brunssum (00:13:00)

GEN Curtis Scaparrotti – Supreme Allied Commander Europe (00:29:00)

GEN Salvatore Farina – Commander JFC Brunnsum (00:49:00)

SSG Stephen Edgerton – US Army Europe Band & Choir Bassist (01:20:00)



SYNOPSIS: The SACEUR, the King of the Netherlands, Mayor of Brunssum, and others celebrated the 50th Anniversary of JFC Brunssum in the Netherlands. Local nationals attended the ceremony held in the town center, witnessed the unveiling of a monument, and had an after party in the park nearby.



SUGGESTED LEAD:

Military installations must have close relationships with the cities they are located in, especially overseas. Senior Airman Brycen Guerrero shows us the success of JFC Brunssum and their fifty years in the Netherlands.



SCRIPT FOR CC:



Senior Airman Brycen Guerrero, Brunssum, Netherlands.





JOINT FORCE COMMAND BRUNSSUM CELEBRATED ITS 50TH ANNIVERSARY WITH RESIDENTS, THE KING OF THE NETHERLANDS, AND MANY OTHERS FROM THE 28 NATO ALLIES! LUC WINANTS, THE MAYOR OF BRUNSSUM GAVE THE OPENING SPEECH.



“WELCOME TO BRUNSSUM, HOST TO NATO FOR FIFTY YEARS. BUT WE ARE MORE THAN THAT, WE ARE NEIGHBORS, WE ARE FRIENDS, AND I THINK WE ARE EVEN FAMILY.”



THE SUPREME ALLIED COMMANDER OF EUROPE, GENERAL CURTIS SCAPARROTTI ADDED



“TODAY IS NOT SIMPLY THE ANNIVERSARY OF AN EVENT WHICH TOOK PLACE FIFTY YEARS AGO. IT IS A CELEBRATION OF FIFTY YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP, SUPPORT AND COMMUNITY—A SHARED HISTORY THAT WE CAN ALL BE PROUD OF.”



JFC BRUNSSUM COMMANDER, GENERAL SALVATORE FARINA AND HIS TEAM STARTED PLANS FOR THIS GRAND OCCASION LAST AS EARLY AS THEY COULD.



“WE STARTED PLANNING ONE YEAR AGO, THIS KIND OF CELEBRATION, AND WE WERE RIGHT TO DO IT IN ADVANCED BECAUSE WE BOOKED THE PRESENCE OF THE KING. THIS IS THE HIGHEST RECOGNITION ABOUT THIS COOPERATION AND THIS FRIENDSHIP IS FELT NOT ONLY FROM US, BUT ALSO THE POPULATION OF BRUNSSUM.”



THE POPULATION ENJOYED OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES, FOOD, DISPLAYS, AND MUSIC FROM THE U.S. ARMY-EUROPE BAND & CHORUS. STAFF SERGEANT STEPHEN EDGERTON IS THEIR ASSISTANT TEAM LEADER AND BASS PLAYER.



“YOU KNOW MUSIC IS LIKE THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE. IT’S THE LANGUAGE THAT TRANSCENDS ACROSS NATIONS. AND IT’S A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR US TO COME PERFORM FOR THESE PEOPLE AND JUST TO GET TO MEET THEM SIDE BY SIDE AND YOU RECOGNIZE THAT A LOT OF US JUST REALLY HAVE THE SAME GOALS AND ARE HEADED IN THE SAME DIRECTION.”



IN THE SPIRIT OF MOVING IN THE SAME DIRECTION, JFC BRUNSSUM HAS BEEN INSTRUMENTAL IN STRENGTHENING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS IN NATO. SENIOR AIRMAN BRYCEN GUERRERO, BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS.









METADATA:

Contributor AFN Benelux

Creator Senior Airman Brycen Guerrero

VIRIN 170531-F-MN500-002

Date 20170531

Description/Synopsis The SACEUR, the King of the Netherlands, Mayor of Brunssum, and others celebrated the 50th Anniversary of JFC Brunssum in the Netherlands. Local nationals attended the ceremony held in the town center, witnessed the unveiling of a monument, and had an after party in the park nearby.

Subject (Keywords) Brycen Guerrero, Army, Belgium, Host Nation, Interior, Multinational, USAREUR, veterans, NATO, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, SHAPE, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, military, Department of Defense, DoD, Joint, Curtis Scaporrotti, Willem-Alexander, Luc Winants, Brunssum, JFC, Eucom, StrengtheningStrategicPartnerships

Title 170531-BLX-JFCBrunssum50thAnniversary

Type Radio News Story