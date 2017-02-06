(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mayday call Coast Guard rescues 5 people from sinking vessel off Oahu

    Mayday call Coast Guard rescues 5 people from sinking vessel off Oahu

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2017

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Five people are safe after being rescued by the Coast Guard off their 50-foot sailing vessel in the Kaiwi Channel between Oahu and Molokai, June 2, 2017. Following a mayday radio call on VHF FM channel 16, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point hoisted three children first followed by hoists of the two adults bringing all five people safely back to the air station. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Sector Honolulu/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2017
    Date Posted: 06.03.2017 03:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48097
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104442550.mp3
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mayday call Coast Guard rescues 5 people from sinking vessel off Oahu, by CPO Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Oahu
    Air Station Barbers Point

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT