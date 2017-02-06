Mayday call Coast Guard rescues 5 people from sinking vessel off Oahu

Five people are safe after being rescued by the Coast Guard off their 50-foot sailing vessel in the Kaiwi Channel between Oahu and Molokai, June 2, 2017. Following a mayday radio call on VHF FM channel 16, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point hoisted three children first followed by hoists of the two adults bringing all five people safely back to the air station. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Sector Honolulu/Released)