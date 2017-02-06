(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    One of the last AV-8B Harriers with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311 departed June 2nd from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. This is a significant milestone for the unit and Marine Corps aviation, the AV-8B Harrier is expected to be the last to forward deploy to MCAS Iwakuni part of the unit deployment program.

    Also in the Corps,
    Family, friends, veterans, and active-duty members attended a service that honors America's fallen heroes May 29th at a Cemetery in Twentynine Palms, California. The Commanding General Brig. Gen. William F. Mullen III served as the guest speaker and delivered the invocation for the ceremony.

    In Marine Corps History,
    Today in 1918, U.S. Marines with the 5th Marine Regiment, U.S. Army, British and French Forces fought against the German Spring Offensive at the Battle of Belleau Wood. To this day Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment remember the brave military members that lost their lives, and continue their legacy.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2017
    Date Posted: 06.02.2017 11:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48096
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104439018.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

