Soldiers Radio News

SRN060217A- Spur Ride in Hungary and On-The-Spot helicopter repairs at NTC



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE 4TH BATTALION, 10TH CALVARY REGIMENT TEAMED UP WITH HUNGARIAN SOLDIERS FOR THE FIRST EVER SPUR RIDE IN HUNGARY. SFC MATHEW PETINICCHIO SAYS THE EVENT IMPROVED THEIR ABILITY TO OPERATE AS A TEAM



"WITH LITTLE REST AND BEING THROWN INTO A TEAM WITH SOME PERSONNEL THAT WEREN'T REALLY FAMILIAR WITH CAVALRY SKILLS BUT BEING ABLE TO KINDA PULL EACH OTHER THROUGH IT, IT WAS EMBRACE THE SUCK AND JUST OVERCOME ANY CHALLENGE THAT COMES OUR WAY."



MISSOURI NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS LEARNED THE HARD WAY THAT ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN DURING LIVE EXERCISES AT THE NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER IN CALIFORNIA. 106TH ASSAULT HELICOPTER BATTALION SGT SHAUN LIVINGSTON EXPLAINS

"DURING DUST LANDINGS WE HAD A WINDSHIELD CRACK BECAUSE WE HAD TO PUT IT DOWN. WE HAVE TO WORK TOGETHER AS A TEAM TO KNOCK OUT ALL THE MAINTENANCE AND MAKE SURE THAT ALL THE AIRCRAFT ARE 100% MISSION CAPABLE AT ALL TIMES. "



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ON SHARP RESTRICTED REPORTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.