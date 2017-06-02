(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 02 June 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: B-52H Stratofortresses from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and about 800 Airmen from Air Force Global Strike Command, deployed to Royal Air Force Fairford. Also, the Air Force is accepting nominations for the 2017 Lance P. Sijan U.S. Air Force Leadership Award.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 02 June 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

