Today's stories: B-52H Stratofortresses from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, and about 800 Airmen from Air Force Global Strike Command, deployed to Royal Air Force Fairford. Also, the Air Force is accepting nominations for the 2017 Lance P. Sijan U.S. Air Force Leadership Award.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2017 11:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48092
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104438975.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 02 June 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT