    Air Force Radio News 02 June 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The 40th Helicopter Squadron rescued two girls and their dog from Sluice Boxes State Park, Montana. Also, Airmen and aircraft from the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 02 June 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Kadena AB
    Deployment
    Malmstrom AFB
    Osan AB
    5th RS
    AFRN
    40th HS
    Sluice Boxes State Park

    • LEAVE A COMMENT