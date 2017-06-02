Today's stories: The 40th Helicopter Squadron rescued two girls and their dog from Sluice Boxes State Park, Montana. Also, Airmen and aircraft from the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2017 11:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48091
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104438974.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 02 June 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT