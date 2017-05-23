(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific visits Okinawa Shogaku Jr. High School

    U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific visits Okinawa Shogaku Jr. High School

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.23.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Michael DeLoach 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific spent some time with students during their tour of Okinawa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 06.02.2017 06:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48087
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104438187.mp3
    Length: 00:01:09
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific visits Okinawa Shogaku Jr. High School, by LCpl Michael DeLoach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    Air Force
    Music
    Band
    Band of the Pacific
    AFN Okinawa
    Pacific Trends Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT