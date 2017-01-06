D-Day 73 Commemoration Activities: An audio file of BG Matthew Mcfarlane's speech at the Airborne Monument Ceremony in Sainte-Mere-Eglise.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2017 04:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48085
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104438083.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:57
|Artist
|A1C Ericha Guyote
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BG Matthew Mcfarlane's speech, by A1C Ericha Guyote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
