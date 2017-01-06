(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and sailors with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, dug two-man fighting holes, which allow Marines to carry out fire in a defensive position, May 31st at Camp Mujuk, South Korea. The Marines are forward deployed from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to Okinawa, Japan's 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's Security and Emergency Services Battalion and Provost Marshal Office participated in the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run, which supports the Special Olympics, May 31st at the Camp Pendleton Main Gate, Calif.

    Also in the News,
    Marines with Engineer Company, Detachment Bravo, Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve conducted obstacle beach training as part of exercise Maple Flag 50, May 28th at Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada. During the exercise, Marines learned how to create effective obstacles as well as breaching them.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 09:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48072
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104435625.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Special Olympics
    South Korea
    Canada
    Alberta
    Sailors
    California
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    training
    Camp Mujuk
    Cold Lake
    DMAMAMM
    May 31st
    2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run
    obstacle beach training
    exercise Maple Flag 50
    May 28th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT