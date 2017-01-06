Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines and sailors with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, dug two-man fighting holes, which allow Marines to carry out fire in a defensive position, May 31st at Camp Mujuk, South Korea. The Marines are forward deployed from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to Okinawa, Japan's 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton's Security and Emergency Services Battalion and Provost Marshal Office participated in the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run, which supports the Special Olympics, May 31st at the Camp Pendleton Main Gate, Calif.



Also in the News,

Marines with Engineer Company, Detachment Bravo, Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve conducted obstacle beach training as part of exercise Maple Flag 50, May 28th at Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada. During the exercise, Marines learned how to create effective obstacles as well as breaching them.





That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.