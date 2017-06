Soldiers Radio News

SRN053117A- Equipment from Fort Bliss, Texas arrives in Germany and Cold Load Training in Latvia



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE 86TH EXPEDITIONARY SIGNAL BATTALION EQUIPMENT FROM FORT BLISS, TEXAS ARRIVED IN GERMANY IN SUPPORT OF EXERCISE SABER GUARDIAN 2017, 2ND SIGNAL BRIGADE, COMMANDER, COLONEL CARL WORTHINGTON, EXPLAINS THE PURPOSE OF THE EXERCISE.



"IT IMPROVES THEIR READINESS, IT IMPROVES OUR READINESS AS A SIGNAL BRIGADE HERE IN EUROPE AS WE SUPPORT GENERAL HODGES INTENT OF ENABLING THE ALLIANCE, OR ASSURING OUR ALLIES, AND DETERRING RUSSIAN AGGRESSION."



, U-S SOLDIERS ARE IN LATVIA CONDUCTING COLD LOAD TRAINING WITH LATVIAN FIRST RESPONDERS AS A PART OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE . FLIGHT SURGEON, CAPTAIN CHAD MERFIELD SAYS THIS TRAINING SHOWS NUMEROUS CAPABILITIES.



"TRAINING LIKE THIS IS REALLY IMPORTANT TO WORK TOGETHER WITH OUT NATO ALLIES AND CREATE A STRONG EUROPE. TO CREATE A PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL UNITS ACROSS THE COUNTRY ...”



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP ON SHARP RESTRICTED REPORTING. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.