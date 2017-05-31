(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.


    Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, conducted live fire mortar training May 31st at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. The mortar team is currently deployed with the Ground Combat Element of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.


    Also in the Corps,
    Marines traveled to Puckapunyal, Australia where they competed in the Australia Army Skills at Arms Meeting May 14th through the 26th. This shooting competition gathered 20 teams from 18 countries to compete in over 60 matches.


    Also in the News,
    Marines can now conduct missions and simulate combat situations with Microsoft's HoloLens augmented-reality system headset. Also known as the 'Augmented Immersive Team Trainer', it gives Marines the chance to think more critically and adapt to changing environments. In the future, Microsoft hopes to provide military members with a full-body virtual experience.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.31.2017 10:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48065
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104429270.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

