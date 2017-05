Soldiers Radio News

SRN052617B- Memorial Day is a time for paying our respects and The Oklahoma National Guard prepares for their upcoming deployment



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ARMY SURGEON GENERAL LT. GENERAL NADJA WEST REMINDS US TO STOP AND PAY OUR RESPECTS TO THE FALLEN ON MEMORIAL DAY





"THE WORD MEMORIAL MEANS IN MEMORY OF. THE TRUE MEANING OF MEMORIAL DAY IS TO REFLECT ON THE SACRIFICE OF OUR FALLEN AND HONOR THEIR MEMORY. I ASK THAT EACH OF YOU TAKE A MOMENT AND DO SO THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. WE MUST NEVER FORGET THE SACRIFICES MANY HAVE MADE TO DEFEND OUR COUNTRY AND PROTECT OUR FREEDOM, "



THE 2120TH OKLAHOMA NATIONAL GUARD ENGINEER COMPANY IS GEARING UP FOR A MIDDLE EAST DEPLOYMENT .SPC HUNTER KONEMANN TALKS ABOUT HIS EXPECTATIONS FOR HIS FIRST LONG TERM ASSIGNMENT



"I MEAN WE'VE HEARD SOME HORROR STORIES OF COURSE AND FUN STORIES BUT WHAT YOUR EXPERIENCE IS COULD BE COMPLETELY DIFFERENT THAN SOMEBODY ELSE’S. "



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SOLDIERS, WORKFORCE WARRIOR. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.