SRN052617A- We Celebrate Asian American Pacific Heritage Month and Soldiers hold Thanksgiving in May in Hawaii.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



DEPUTY COMMANDING GENERAL OF THE 335TH SIGNAL COMMAND BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN HAGER REMINDS US TO CELEBRATE OUR DIFFERENCES DURING ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC HERITAGE MONTH.



"GENERATIONS OF ASIAN PACIFIC AMERICANS HAVE PROUDLY SERVED OUR NATION IN WARS AND CONFLICT, IT IS IMPORTANT TO ALWAYS PROMOTE AWARENESS OF CULTURAL DIVERSITY. PASS IT ON TO THE NEXT GENERATION AND PERPETUATE THE AMERICAN DREAM INTO THE FUTURE. "



SOLDIERS FROM THE 25TH INFANTRY DIVISION HOSTED "THANKSGIVING IN MAY" A CHARITY EVENT TO FEED THE NEEDY IN (WA -HE- A -WA) WAHIAWA, HAWAII. CHAPLIN SCOTT KENNA WAS OVERWHELMED WITH THE SOLDIERS GENEROSITY



"WE MAKE A LIVING BY WHAT WE GET WE MAKE A LIFE BY WHAT WE GIVE. THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU'VE DONE HAVE A GREAT MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND”



