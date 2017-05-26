(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Marine Corporal Jonathan Smith with your Marine Minute.

    The 101 Days of Summer is here, and Gen. Robert Neller and Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green have released the first public service announcement of the season.
    General Neller: "We need everyone to come back safe, and we need everybody to be sucessful at everything they do. We're proud of everything you do every day, and we want to make sure that you're there to continue to contribute to the nation and be the Marine Corps the nation expects us to be."
    Sgt. Maj. Green: "So protect what you've earned."

    Today, in Marine Corps history,
    Elements of a joint task force that included the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade departed the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Bangladesh after nearly two weeks of disaster relief operations following a devastating cyclone. The joint task force delivered tons of relief supplies using helicopters, C-130s, and landing craft in Operation Sea Angel.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Jonathan Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

