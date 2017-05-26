Marine Minute

I'm Marine Corporal with your Marine Minute.



The Marine Corps recently announced MOS schools are moving towards creating a healthier eating experience at chow halls around the Corps. The decision follows the Marine Corps' resident dietician's conclusion to get rid of snack lines from the training depot chow halls. After graduating from recruit training and MOS school, Marines will continue to follow current policy of having no food regulations while on active duty.



Today in Marine Corps History,

Operation Pipestone Canyon began when the 1st Battalion, 26th Marines and 3d Battalion, 5th Marines began sweeps in the Dodge City/Go Noi areas southwest of Da Nang. It terminated at the end of June with 610 enemy killed in action at a cost of 34 Marines killed.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.