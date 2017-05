Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers train in New Mexico for Exercise Iron Focus 17 and a message to men from the Army Surgeon General.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



1ST BATTALION, 6TH INFANTRY SOLDIERS ARE CONDUCTING URBAN WARFARE TRAINING AT IRON FOCUS 17 IN NEW MEXICO. S3 MAJOR MATTHEW ST. PIERRE EXPLAINS THE TRAINING'S RELEVANCE



"IT REALLY TESTS BOTH OUR SYSTEMS NOT JUST OUR INFANTRY MEN AND THEIR ABILITY TO CLEAR URBAN AREA BUT IT ALSO FOCUSES OUR ABILITY ON HOW DO WE DESTROY A CONVENTIONAL THREAT IN THIS NEW ENVIRONMENT THAT DOES TAKE INTO ACCOUNT COLLATERAL DAMAGE."



STEPHANIE ABDULA FROM THE ARMY SURGEON GENERALS OFFICE INFORMS US HOW TO STAY ON TRACK FOR MEN'S HEALTH MONTH



"THIS MONTH ENCOURAGE THE MEN IN YOUR LIFE TO TAKE TIME TO IMPROVE THEIR HEALTH. ENCOURAGE THEM TO GET THEIR REGULAR CHECK UPS AND SCREENINGS AS WELL AS THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF SLEEP. LET THE MEN IN YOUR LIFE KNOW THAT YOU CARE AND WANT THEM TO BE AS HEALTHY AS THEY CAN BE."



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.