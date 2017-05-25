(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Marine Corporal Jonathan Smith with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Corps Systems Command's Marine Expeditionary Rifle Squad Team has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory to create a boot insert prototype to help improve the performance of Marines. MoBILE has flat, scale-like load sensors that are placed within the boot insole to measure the user’s weight during activities. The prototype helps detect changes in mobility and agility, which will help MCSC make informed decisions on material composition and format of athletic and protective gear.

    Also in the Corps
    Fleet Week New York kicked off with the Parade of Ships, May 24, in New York City. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. New York City has hosted Fleet Week since 1984 as a demonstration of its appreciation of the Marines and Sailors who serve our country.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Posted: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 09:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48007
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104408584.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Jonathan Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

