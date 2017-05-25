Marine Minute

I'm Marine Corporal Jonathan Smith with your Marine Minute.



Marine Corps Systems Command's Marine Expeditionary Rifle Squad Team has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory to create a boot insert prototype to help improve the performance of Marines. MoBILE has flat, scale-like load sensors that are placed within the boot insole to measure the user’s weight during activities. The prototype helps detect changes in mobility and agility, which will help MCSC make informed decisions on material composition and format of athletic and protective gear.



Also in the Corps

Fleet Week New York kicked off with the Parade of Ships, May 24, in New York City. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. New York City has hosted Fleet Week since 1984 as a demonstration of its appreciation of the Marines and Sailors who serve our country.



