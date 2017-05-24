(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Marine Corporal Jonathan Smith with your Marine Minute.

    Maj. Gen. Loretta Reynolds, commander of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, testified on cybersecurity before the Senate Armed Services Committee, May 23rd. Responding to a question from Senator Mike Rounds, Reynolds said, "Aside from what we contribute to the joint force, we have a responsibility to teach cyber in our own service. And that is no small mission."

    Also in the Corps
    Marines, soldiers, airmen, and sailors from reserve component units across the country supported I Marine Expeditionary Force Joint Task Force Operational Capability Assessment in Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 8th through the 18th. During the exercise, I MEF took the role of Joint Task Force headquarters providing command and control as well as planning and communications that focused on regional stability and contingency training in support of a U.S. partner nation.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 11:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47998
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104404087.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Jonathan Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cyber
    I MEF
    Marine Minute
    DMAMMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT