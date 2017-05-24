Marine Minute

I'm Marine Corporal Jonathan Smith with your Marine Minute.



Maj. Gen. Loretta Reynolds, commander of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, testified on cybersecurity before the Senate Armed Services Committee, May 23rd. Responding to a question from Senator Mike Rounds, Reynolds said, "Aside from what we contribute to the joint force, we have a responsibility to teach cyber in our own service. And that is no small mission."



Also in the Corps

Marines, soldiers, airmen, and sailors from reserve component units across the country supported I Marine Expeditionary Force Joint Task Force Operational Capability Assessment in Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 8th through the 18th. During the exercise, I MEF took the role of Joint Task Force headquarters providing command and control as well as planning and communications that focused on regional stability and contingency training in support of a U.S. partner nation.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.