(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Marine Corporal Jonathan Smith with your Marine Minute.

    Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force and Sailors from Expeditionary Strike Group 2 gathered at Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Norfolk, Virginia., May 22nd to execute Bold Alligator Aviation Mission Rehearsal Exercise. BAAMREX focuses on the task of providing live aerial support from amphibious ships while Marines are afloat, and transitioning that control ashore when Marines land. This large-scale movement requires constant coordination between Navy and Marine Corps units to avoid any friction that might hinder operations.

    Also in the Corps
    Coaches from across the United States participated in the 2017 Coaches' Workshop aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia., May 17th - 20th. Throughout the week, coaches experienced what candidates endure at Officer Candidates School to earn the title Marine, and what they experience at The Basic School to develop essential skills to be an effective leader.
    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47994
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104399907.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Jonathan Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    II MEF
    Quantico
    Marine Minute
    Coach Workshop

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT