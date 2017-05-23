Marine Minute

I'm Marine Corporal Jonathan Smith with your Marine Minute.



Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force and Sailors from Expeditionary Strike Group 2 gathered at Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Norfolk, Virginia., May 22nd to execute Bold Alligator Aviation Mission Rehearsal Exercise. BAAMREX focuses on the task of providing live aerial support from amphibious ships while Marines are afloat, and transitioning that control ashore when Marines land. This large-scale movement requires constant coordination between Navy and Marine Corps units to avoid any friction that might hinder operations.



Also in the Corps

Coaches from across the United States participated in the 2017 Coaches' Workshop aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia., May 17th - 20th. Throughout the week, coaches experienced what candidates endure at Officer Candidates School to earn the title Marine, and what they experience at The Basic School to develop essential skills to be an effective leader.

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.