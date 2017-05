Soldiers Radio News

Country Music Artist, Trace Adkins trys to give the biggest show possible to Troops stationed over seas and US and Japanese forces work together to improve interoperability.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



COUNTRY MUSIC ARTIST, TRACE ADKINS, IS ON TOUR WITH THE U-S-O AND SAYS HIS GOAL IS TO GIVE THE BEST SHOW POSSIBLE TO TROOPS STATIONED AROUND THE GLOBE.



"IF I'M GOING TO A BASE, I WANT TO TAKE THE SAME SHOW THAT EVERYBODY GETS EVERY NIGHT WHEN I'M AT HOME SO THAT'S WHAT WE DO."



SOLDIERS STATIONED AT KADENA AIR BASE PARTICIPATE IN CHEMICAL, BIOLOGICAL, RADIOLOGICAL, AND NUCLEAR TRAINING WITH THEIR COUNTERPARTS FROM THE JAPANESE GROUND DEFENSE FORCE. SECOND LIEUTENANT MATTHEW LI SAYS THESE OPPORTUNITIES HELP BOTH ARMIES WORK TOGETHER.



"BY DOING THESE EXCHANGES WE ARE AB;E TO, NOT ONLY SEE WHAT THEY HAVE TO OFFER, BUT LEARN MORE FROM THE EXPERTS AND WHAT THEY HAVE, IN TERMS OF THEIR EQUIPMENT, THEIR SOPs, AND HOW THEY CONDUCT THEMSELVES IN A CBERN ENVIRONMENT."



CHECK OUT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SOLDIERS, WORKFORCE WARRIOR. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.