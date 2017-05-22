(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    In Memory of Lt Col Charles McManus

    In Memory of Lt Col Charles McManus

    GUAM

    05.22.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    An American hero was given a proper memorial by family and friends at the Piti Veterans Cemetery April 26, 2017. Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee is on Guam with the report…

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 05:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47981
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104398430.mp3
    Length: 00:00:53
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Memory of Lt Col Charles McManus, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    U.S. Pacific Command
    Naval Base Guam
    Vietnam
    USN
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    USAF
    Bryan Magee
    USPACAF
    DMA Guam
    Linebacker II
    Defense Media Activity Guam
    TSgt Bryan Magee
    U.S. Pacific Air Force Command
    Lt. Col. Charles “Chuck” McManus

