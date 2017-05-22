An American hero was given a proper memorial by family and friends at the Piti Veterans Cemetery April 26, 2017. Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee is on Guam with the report…
|05.22.2017
|05.23.2017 05:10
|Newscasts
|47981
|1705/DOD_104398430.mp3
|00:00:53
|2017
|GU
This work, In Memory of Lt Col Charles McManus, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
