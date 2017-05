Soldiers, Airmen, and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Take Part in a Bilateral Exchange

SUGGESTED LEAD:

ALL FOUR BRANCHES OF SERVICE ARE REPRESENTED ON OKINAWA, MAKING IT A UNIQUE DUTY STATION. MARINE SERGEANT JACK GNOSCA TAKES US TO KADENA AIR BASE WHERE SOLDIERS, AIRMEN AND MEMBERS OF THE JAPANESE GROUND SELF DEFENSE FORCE TAKE PART IN A BILATERAL EXCHANGE.



SUGGESTED TAG:

THIS TWO DAY EXPERT EXCHANGE TOOK MONTHS OF PLANNING, COORDINATING, AND COMMUNICATING BETWEEN THE ARMY, AIR FORCE AND J-G-S-D-F.