Air Force Radio News 22 May 2017 B

Today's stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein hosted a National Pilot Sourcing Meeting with airline executives to discuss the national pilot shortage. Also, 230 personnel from the 493rd Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, and the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, England, deployed to bases in Finland and Sweden for Arctic Challenge 2017.