Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Cpl. David Qualls, a motor transport assistant operations chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal, May 20th, at 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment headquarters in Houston for his heroic actions at the scene of a car collision last year. According to Qualls' award summary, had he and another Marine not arrived when they did, the driver of one of the cars involved in the accident would have died.



Also in the Corps

More than 6,800 people completed the 10th running of the Marine Corps Historic Half May 21st in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The top runner of the Marine Corps Historic Half was Mark Hopely, he ran the half marathon in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 6 seconds. The first Marine to finish the race was Capt. Sean Barrett with a time of 1 hour, 13 minute and 38 seconds. Capt Barret is on the Marine Corps running team and is stationed in Camp Pendleton, California. Congrats runners.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.