Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment take a break from their training with the Polish Army in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve to attend a local festival.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM 3RD BATTALION, 29TH FIELD ARTILLERY REGIMENT ARE TRAINING IN POLAND IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. COMMANDER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL DOUGLAS CHIMENTI SAYS HIS TROOPS RECEIVED A SPECIAL INVITE FROM A LOCAL MAYOR.



"TODAY THE AMERICAN FORCES WERE INVITED BY THE MAYOR TO HELP CELEBRATE A FESTIVAL. AND WITH THIS FESTIVAL TODAY IS JUST MUSIC, FOOD, GAMES FOR THE KIDS, AND FOR ALL THE COMMUNITY TO GET TOGETHER AND JUST HAVE A GOOD TIME OUT HERE. "



STAFF SERGEANT MATTHEW LETEMPT SAYS TAKING TIME TO MINGLE WITH THE LOCAL POPULATION HELPS TO FULL FILL THE GREATER PURPOSE OF THE MISSION.



"I THINK IT'S AN HONOR, REALLY. THIS IS WHAT WE'RE HERE TO DO. I THINK IT SHOWS THAT WE'RE MORE OPEN. LIKE WE'RE NOT CLOSED OFF. JUST, KIND OF, OPENING THE DOORS. SO, GET THE KIDS IN, THEY CAN SEE IT. THERE'S MORE TO THIS TRAINING WITH THE POLISH. IT'S SHOWING OUR COMMITMENT TO THE COMMUNITY THAT SUPPORTS US, WHILE WE'RE HERE IN ZAGON"



