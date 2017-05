Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers with the Mississippi National Guard command theater-level logistics during their annual training at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California in support of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team.

SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



MISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS TAKE A LEADERSHIP ROLE, MANAGING THEATER LEVEL LOGISTICS FOR THE 155TH ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM WHILE AT THE NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER AT FORT IRWIN. COMMANDER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL PAUL BOLER SAYS HIS UNIT IS THE PERFECT FIT FOR THE MISSION.



"184TH WAS SELECTED BECAUSE OF OUR SKILL SETS THAT WE CAN BRING TO THE TABLE. DUE TO THE COMPLEXITY OF THE MISSION IT WAS AN OBVIOUS CHOICE THAT WE PERFORM MISSION COMMAND OVER SUSTAINMENT OPERATIONS."



MOTORPOOL N-C-O, SERGEANT CORY PARKER SAYS HIS GUARD UNIT HAS A COMPLEMENT OF SPECIALLY SKILLED SOLDIERS THAT CAN DO JUST ABOUT EVERY JOB TO SUPPORT THE MISSION.

"YA KNOW, WE'VE GOT A SEVERAL DIFFERENT VITAL MOSs AND WE TAKE THOSE TECHNICAL EXPERTS AND WE DISH THOSE OUT TO HELP SUPPORT, EXPLAIN, TO INSTALL EQUIPMENT, JUST ANYTHING THEY NEED REALLY. "



CHECK OUT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SOLDIERS, WORKFORCE WARRIOR. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.