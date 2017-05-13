Local Okinawan and military kids come together for a field meet at Camp Hansen. They work together to complete the various activities.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 01:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47957
|Filename:
|1705/DOD_104392805.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Young Marines Field Meet, by LCpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
