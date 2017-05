Soldiers Radio News

SRN051917B- Maple Resolve 17 kicks off in Canada The Nordic Tank Challenge starts in Denmark



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



OVER 1000 NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS ARE TEAMING UP WITH CANADIAN SOLDIERS IN ALBERTA CANADA FOR MAPLE RESOLVE 17. CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER 3 RYAN RUNK EXPLAINS THE EXERCISE



"THE BENEFIT IS IT GIVES US THE OPPORTUNITY TO GO OUT THE DOOR. WERE PROVIDING THE RED FORCE WITH INTELLIGENCE, SURVEILLANCE, AND RECONNAISSANCE OF THE BATTLEFIELD PROVIDING THE OVERSIGHT THEY NEED TO GIVE THEM THE INTELLIGENCE OF WHAT’S AROUND THE NEXT CORNER "



THE NORDIC TANK CHALLENGE IS HAPPENING IN DENMARK WHERE U.S. ARMY TANKERS ARE COMPETING AGAINST 6 NATO ALLIES TO SEE WHO’S THE BEST. 66TH ARMOR REGIMENT SPECIALIST SEAN LOWE IS EXCITED FOR THE OPPORTUNITY



"THE NORDIC TANK CHALLENGE I BELIEVE IS AN AWESOME OPPORTUNITY FOR THE ARMORED COMMUNITY IT IS AMAZING CUSE NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE IN THIS COMMUNITY HAVE THE CHANCE TO COME HERE AND MEET WITH ALL THESE DIFFERENT COUNTRIES SO IT'S JUST A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR EVERYBODY I BELIEVE "



