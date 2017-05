Soldiers Radio News

SRN051917A- Soldiers are training to be Harbor Masters and The Bergen-Hohne Training Area is opening to NATO



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



MOVING SOLDIERS SHIP TO SHORE ISN'T JUST A NAVY RESPONSIBILITY, 483RD TRANSPORTATION COMMANDER LTC THOMAS HARZEWSKI, TELLS US ABOUT THE ARMY’S NEED FOR HARBOR MASTER TRAINING





"IT ALLOWS US TO PREPARE FOR ANY SITUATION WHETHER ITS ACROSS THE FULL SPECTRUM OF OPERATION. WE MAY BE RESPONDING TO DISASTER RELIEF WHERE WE STILL NEED TO BE ABLE TO PERFORM OUR MISSION”



SOLDIERS FROM THE 68TH ARMOR REGIMENT ARE VALIDATING THE BERGEN-HOHNE (HOEN) TRAINING AREA IN GERMANY FOR FUTURE USE BY NATO FORCES. 1ST BATTALION B COMPANY COMMANDER CAPTAIN KYLE PERNELLI EXPLAINS THE IMPORTANCE OF HAVING A DESIGNATED MULTI-NATIONAL TRAINING AREA



"THIS EXPERIENCE HAS BEEN FANTASTIC GROWING LEADERS IN NATO IS DEFENSIVE IN NATURE, SO WERE TEACHING SQUAD LEADERS, SECTION LEADERS, PLATOON LEADERS, PLATOON SERGEANTS HOW TO WORK WITH COUNTRIES THAT THEY WOULDN'T NECESSARILY MANEUVER WITH OR FIGHT WITH ON A REGULAR BASIS. "



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.