    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines and the Philippine military have completed exercise Balikatan 2017, they completed various missions, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. The Philippine band played at its closing ceremony May 19th, at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division received a Chesty Puller award from Maj. Gen. Walter Lee Miller, the commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force May 15th at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina for their outstanding conduct in combat, garrison, and the field throughout 2016.

    Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California are receiving new F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters next year to replace the out dated F-18 Hornet Fleet, due to it's inability to perform in combat.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

