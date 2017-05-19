Marine Minute

U.S. Marines and the Philippine military have completed exercise Balikatan 2017, they completed various missions, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. The Philippine band played at its closing ceremony May 19th, at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.



Also in the Corps

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division received a Chesty Puller award from Maj. Gen. Walter Lee Miller, the commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force May 15th at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina for their outstanding conduct in combat, garrison, and the field throughout 2016.



Also in the News

Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California are receiving new F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters next year to replace the out dated F-18 Hornet Fleet, due to it's inability to perform in combat.



