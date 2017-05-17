(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNO Visits Guam

    GUAM

    05.17.2017

    Audio by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson visited U.S. Naval Base Guam to speak with Sailors and civilians May 17, 2017. Report by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity-Guam.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.19.2017 03:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47936
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104386373.mp3
    Length: 00:01:09
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Visits Guam, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Guam
    Pacific
    U.S. Pacific Command
    Amy Forsythe
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Naval Base Guam
    Adm. John Richardson

