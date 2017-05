Soldiers Radio News

SRN051817A- Balikatan is going strong and a Revolutionary War Soldier and his family are given a new resting place.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN , SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



EXERCISE BALIKATAN IS GOING STRONG IN THE PHILIPPINES, U.S.ARMY LEAD TRAINER MAJOR LARRY GRANDORFF EXPLAINS HOW THE EXERCISE IS BRINGING HAWAII AND THE PHILIPPINES TOGETHER



" THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THAT THEY'VE ALL BEEN ABLE TO GATHER TOGETHER AND SHARE THEIR EXPERIENCE AND TECHNIQUES TO STRENGTHEN ONE ANOTHER AND STRENGTHEN THEIR RELATIONSHIPS . "



FLOODING IN NASHVILLE UNEARTHED THE GRAVES OF REVOLUTIONARY WAR SOLDIER PRIVATE SAMUAL HOWARD AND HIS FAMILY, THE ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS STEPPED IN TO RE-LOCATE THEM. ENGINEER COMMANDER BRIG GEN MARK TOY GAVE REMARKS AT THE BURIAL SERVICE.



"THE US ARMY IS TAKING CARE OF A SERVICE MEMBER 176 YEARS AFTER HIS PASSING THIS CEREMONY IS A REFLECTION OF THE ARMY'S SOLDIER FOR LIFE PROGRAM WHICH IS COMMITTED TO TAKING CARE OF SOLDIERS DURING THEIR SERVICE AFTER THEIR SERVICE AND AFTER THEIR PASSING "



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.