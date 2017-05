Marines Familiarize Themselves With Utility Task Vehicles

SUGGESTED LEAD:

THE UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS IS A MOBILE FORCE AND CAN RESPOND TO SITUATIONS WITH LIGHTNING FAST SPEED. MARINE SERGEANT JACK GNOSCA TAKES US TO CAMP SCHWAB TO EXPERIENCE FIRST HAND THE SWIFTNESS OF FOURTH MARINE REGIMENT.



SUGGESTED TAG:

THE ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE CAN ZOOM THROUGH UNDEVELOPED TRAILS AT SPEEDS UP TO TWENTY FIVE MILES PER HOUR.