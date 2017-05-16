(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AACS 17 Opening Remarks Audio

    BOTSWANA

    05.16.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. John Archiquette 

    American Forces Network Europe

    African Air Chiefs Symposium 2017 opening remarks from BDF Gen. Morake, USAFE/AF CC Gen. Wolters, BDF Gen. Phatswane, and US Ambassador to Botswana Miller.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 02:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:50
    Location: BW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AACS 17 Opening Remarks Audio, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

