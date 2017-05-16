African Air Chiefs Symposium 2017 opening remarks from BDF Gen. Morake, USAFE/AF CC Gen. Wolters, BDF Gen. Phatswane, and US Ambassador to Botswana Miller.
This work, AACS 17 Opening Remarks Audio, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
