Today's story: During Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson's official swear-in ceremony she shared some of her focus areas during her tenure.
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 May 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
