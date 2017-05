Soldiers Radio News

SRN051717B-Balikatan 2017 promotes cooperation and U.S., Italian, and Jordanian Special Forces team up to increase compatibility.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U.S SERVICEMEMBERS WORKING ALONGSIDE THE PHILIPPINE ARMY SIMULATED A MASS CASUALTY RESPONSE DURING BALIKATAN 2017. CHARLIE CO 448TH CIVIL AFFAIRS CAPTAIN ROB MCQUEEN DISCUSSES THE NEED FOR COOPERATION



" DISASTER RESPONSE IS A HUGE HUGE CIVIL VULNERABILITY SO IF WE DON'T WORK WITH OUR PARTNERS TO BUILD THAT CAPACITY THEN WERE GOING TO MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO PREVENT NON-STATE AND NEGATIVE INFLUENCERS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DISASTER SITUATIONS "



JORDANIAN, ITALIAN AND U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES TEAMED TOGETHER TO TRAIN DURING JOINT EXERCISE EAGER LION IN AMMAN JORDAN. ONE OF THE PARTICIPANTS MADE THIS OBSERVATION



"FROM WHAT I'VE COME TO NOTICE FROM THIS EXERCISE IS THAT WERE ACTUALLY NOT THAT DIFFERENT. FOR INSTANCE THE ITALIAN SF UNITS THEY DO STUFF A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENTLY THAN US SO WE JUST GO BACK TO OUR BASICS AND THEY QUICKLY KNOW WHAT WERE TALKING ABOUT. ."



