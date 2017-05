Soldiers Radio News

SRN051717A- The Mississippi National Guard travels to the National Training Center and Force Protection Teams keep our information away from the enemy



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE MISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARD IS ON THE MOVE, HEADING TO THE NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER AT FORT IRWIN, CA. COMMANDER BRIGADIER GENERAL DAVID SMITH EXPLAINS WHY HIS UNIT TRAVELED ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR THEIR ANNUAL TRAINING



“THE NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER IS THE PREMIER TRAINING VENUE FOR THE UNITED STATES ARMY. IT IS THE BEST TRAINING OUR SOLDIERS CAN RECEIVE ANYWHERE SHORT OF ACTUAL COMBAT. "



WHILE DEPLOYED, EVEN THE SMALLEST PIECE OF INFORMATION IN THE ENEMY'S HANDS CAN BE DETRIMENTAL ...BUT FORCE PROTECTION TEAMS ARE SCOURING TRASH CANS AND PATROLLING FORWARD OPERATING BASES TO KEEP US SECURE



"WE GO OUT AND WE GO THROUGH THE GARBAGE ON THE BASE TO MAKE SURE NOBODY LEAVES PII, OR ANY KIND OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS. MOST COMMON WOULD BE ADDRESS LABELS ON PACKAGES OR LETTERS. WE DON'T WANT THEM TO FIND ADDRESSES FOR OUR FAMILIES SO THEY CAN TARGET OUR FAMILIES POSSIBLY"



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SOLDIERS, WORKFORCE WARRIOR. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS