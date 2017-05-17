Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines and Sailors with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Base San Diego, Camp Pendleton and the Marine Corps Air Stations Miramar, California and Yuma, Arizona, May 15th from a seven-month deployment.



Also in the Corps

Capt. Andrew Kim will be awarded the Silver Star May 18th at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, for his bravery while serving in Iraq on August 6th, 2003. At the time Capt. Kim was a sergeant with 1st Marine Division's Task Force Scorpion when his chief was shot. Capt. Kim took immediate action, killed the attacker and got his chief in a vehicle then found a light armored reconnaissance security force and directed a counterattack.



In Marine Corps history

The 22nd and 29th Marines took part in the bloodiest battle known during the Pacific Campaign of World War II, May 16th, 1945. The battle over Okinawa killed 3,200 Marines and wounded over 13,000.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.