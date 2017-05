Soldiers Radio News

SRN051617B- Exercise Guardian Response 17 is going strong in Indiana and 8th Army Soldiers in Korea compete to see who’s the best.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN , SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



6,000 RESERVE AND NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS IN INDIANA ARE PREPARING FOR POTENTIAL DISASTERS. COMMANDER OF THE 415TH CBRN BRIGADE COLONEL MICHAEL MAGUIRE EXPLAINS THE IMPORTANCE OF EXERCISE GUARDIAN RESPONSE.



"SO YOU DON’T KNOW WHEN DISASTER IS GOING TO STRIKE SO READINESS IS OUR NUMBER ONE FOCUS BECAUSE BEING READY TO RUN THAT RACE IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING. "



8TH ARMY INFANTRY SOLDIERS STATIONED IN KOREA COMPETED FOR THE CHANCE TO BE THE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE UPCOMING BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION. 8TH ARMY COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR RICHARD MERRITT BELIEVES IT'S ABOUT MORE THAN JUST A COMPETITION



"WHEN WE TALK ABOUT READY TO FIGHT TONIGHT, IT HAS TO ME MORE THAN A SLOGAN MORE THAN WORDS. YOU HAVE TO LIVE IT; YOU HAVE TO BELIEVE IN IT, IT'S GOT TO BE A WAY OF LIFE. I ASKED YOU WHAT DID YOU DO TODAY TO MAKE SURE YOU’RE READY TO FIGHT TONIGHT BECAUSE THE GREATEST WEAPON WE HAVE IS YOU.”



HEAD ON OVER TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SOLDIERS, WORKFORCE WARRIOR. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS