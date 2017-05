Soldiers Radio News

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN , SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



BALIKATAN 2017 HAS KICKED OFF IN THE PHILIPPINES, STRENGTHENING HAWAII AND PHILIPPINE PARTNERSHIPS AND GROWING EACH OTHERS COMPETENCY IN DISASTER RECOVERY. HAWAII NATIONAL GUARD SEARCH AND EXTRACTION TEAM COMMANDER MAJOR JAMES KANOHOLANI EXPLAINS HIS GOALS FOR THE EXERCISE



"THE MAIN GOAL FOR ME IN THIS IS WE OPERATE AS A TEAM, WE SPEAK THE SAME LANGUAGE, WE TRAIN, WE USE THE SAME TECHNIQUES SO WHEN THAT EVENT COMES IT'LL BE THAT MUCH EASIER TO REACT TO. "



U.S. FORCES AFGHANISTAN COMMANDER GENERAL JOHN NICHOLSON PRESENTED 3 PURPLE HEARTS TO 82ND AIRBORNE SOLDIERS WHO WERE INJURED DURING A CONVOY ATTACK IN KABUL.



"YOU ALL HAVE FACED DEATH FOR YOUR COUNTRY SO THANK YOU. THANK YOU FOR THAT SELFLESS ACT THANK YOU FOR THAT WILLINGNESS TO GO OUT THERE AND GET THE JOB DONE.”



