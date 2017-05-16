Marine Minute

Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 conducted Integrated Training Exercise 3-17 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twenty-nine Palms, California, May 13. This combined-arms exercise allows units from across 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing to operate as an aviation combat element integrated with ground and logistics combat elements as a Marine air-ground task force.



Marines with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion conducted convoy operations training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 11. The purpose of the training was to teach the Marines proper route planning and to increase the Marines proficiency at indicating signs of improvised explosive devices.



May 15th marked the 154th anniversary of the first Medal of Honor received by a United States Marine. Corporal John Mackie received the medal for his bravery aboard USS Galena during a battle in the Civil War, maintaining the ship's defense despite being under heavy enemy fire.





