    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469 conducted Integrated Training Exercise 3-17 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twenty-nine Palms, California, May 13. This combined-arms exercise allows units from across 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing to operate as an aviation combat element integrated with ground and logistics combat elements as a Marine air-ground task force.

    Also in the Corps
    Marines with 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion conducted convoy operations training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 11. The purpose of the training was to teach the Marines proper route planning and to increase the Marines proficiency at indicating signs of improvised explosive devices.

    Also in the News

    May 15th marked the 154th anniversary of the first Medal of Honor received by a United States Marine. Corporal John Mackie received the medal for his bravery aboard USS Galena during a battle in the Civil War, maintaining the ship's defense despite being under heavy enemy fire.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 13:51
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    DMA
    Twenty-nine Palms
    Camp Lejeune
    2nd Reconnaissance Battalion
    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469
    Marine Minute
    DMAMAMM
    USS Galena
    Corporal John Mackie

