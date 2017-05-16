U.S. and French Marines Train Together on Guam

PID: 170516-RMBG-Jeanne D’Arc 17

DATE: MAY 16, 2017

STORY TYPE: VOSOT

RT: 1:19

PRODUCER: Amy Forsythe, Bureau Chief, DMA Guam, 671-333-2761, amy.l.forsythe.civ@mail.mil



WEB HEADLINE

NATO Troops come to Guam for partnered training



TEASER

French troops make a port stop on Guam for training and liberty.



SYNOPSIS

Jeanne D'Arc 17 is a French-led exercise which strengthens strategic partnerships among U.S., U.K., France and Japan. The goal of Jeanne D’Arc is to facilitate interaction between troops, which enhance combined readiness in response to crisis and disaster throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.



METATAGS:

Guam, Amy Forsythe, DMA Guam, Marines, France, Japan, Andersen Air Force Base, multinational, PACOM, partnership, 3rd Mar Div, III MEF,



FONTS:

Amy Forsythe, Reporting, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

Lance Cpl. Alan Au Bouchon, Infantryman, U.S. Marines

Sgt. Frederic Castel, French Marines



SUGGESTED LEAD:

An unlikely pairing…French and Japanese troops link up with U.S. Marines for training on Guam.

Here’s Amy Forsythe with more…



SUGGESTED TAG:

The ships will depart Guam and make other part calls in the South Pacific, while the U.S. Marines will head to South Korea for more partnered training as part of a rotational Unit Deployment Program.



NAT SOUND POP: “…”



Reporter V/O:

U.S. Marines based in Okinawa, Japan linked up with French Marines for partnered training on the island of Guam.



SOUNDBITE: (:07) Lance Cpl. Alan Au Bouchon

“There’s a language barrier but you overcome it over time. It’s kind of a general human communication really helps.”









Reporter V/O:

The exercise is called “Jeanne D’Arc”, or as we know if, Joan of Arc, named after the famous French heroine and warrior who was martyred in 1431, is a French-led four-month exercise aimed at strengthening ties and freedom of navigation operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.



Reporter O/C:

Military planners say this is the first time in recent memory that NATO troops have come to Guam for partnered training with U.S. Marines.



Reporter V/O:

About 100 Marines from third Marine Expeditionary Force were embarked on a French Naval amphibious ship and participated in field training at a make-shift MOUT town, using abandoned family housing at Andersen Air Force Base, to practice foot patrols and clearing buildings.



Reporter V/O:

Despite language barriers and cultural differences, these Marines find they have more in common than they realize.



SOUNDBITE: (:08) Sgt. Fredric Castel

“The French and U.S. Marines have the save warrior spirit we can find peculiarities because it makes us better.”



Reporter V/O:

Jeanne D’Arc 17 continues later this week with Marines making an amphibious landing on the small island of Tinian in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. REPORTING FROM ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, I’M AMY FORSYTHE.



Social:

Amy Forsythe reports how U.S. and French Marines train together on Guam. #JEANNEDARC17



Tags:

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, U.S. Pacific Command U.S. Pacific Air Forces Royal Australian Air Force Royal Australian Air Force Military Joint Region Marianas DoD News Channel Defense TV