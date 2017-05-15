(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Boise River Flows

    Boise River Flows

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Audio by Brigida Sanchez 

    US Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Record snowfalls have made 2017 a year for severe flood risk. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, explains how it works with its partner agencies to manage flows in Idaho's Treasure Valley.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.15.2017 17:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47890
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104369116.mp3
    Length: 00:03:59
    Album Boise River Flow
    Year 2017
    Genre Public Service Announcement
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Hometown: CALDWELL, ID, US
    Hometown: EAGLE, ID, US
    Hometown: GARDEN CITY, ID, US
    Hometown: MIDDLETON, ID, US
    Hometown: NOTUS, ID, US
    Hometown: PARMA, ID, US
    Hometown: STAR, ID, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boise River Flows, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Boise
    River
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Idaho
    Bureau of Reclamation
    Canyon County
    Snowfalls
    Flows
    Ada County
    Treasure Valley

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT