Record snowfalls have made 2017 a year for severe flood risk. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, explains how it works with its partner agencies to manage flows in Idaho's Treasure Valley.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 17:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47890
|Filename:
|1705/DOD_104369116.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Album
|Boise River Flow
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Public Service Announcement
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Hometown:
|CALDWELL, ID, US
|Hometown:
|EAGLE, ID, US
|Hometown:
|GARDEN CITY, ID, US
|Hometown:
|MIDDLETON, ID, US
|Hometown:
|NOTUS, ID, US
|Hometown:
|PARMA, ID, US
|Hometown:
|STAR, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Boise River Flows, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT