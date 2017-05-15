Today's story: Air Force officials developed a Revitalizing Air Force Squadrons Idea Site to leverage knowledge and expertise from Airmen in the field.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2017 14:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47889
|Filename:
|1705/DOD_104368065.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|34
This work, Air Force Radio News 15 May 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT