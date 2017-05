Soldiers Radio News

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM THE 169TH AVIATION REGIMENT ARE DEPLOYING TO KOSOVO TO PROVIDE MEDICAL EVACUATION FOR OPERATION JOINT GUARDIAN. COMMANDER OF CHARLIE COMPANY 1ST BATTALION 1ST LT. MATTHEW RICHARDSON EXPLAINS





"WELL BE PROVIDING MEDIVAC SUPPORT FOR NATO AND US FORCES IN KOSOVO ITS A HUGE RESPONSIBILITY I WELCOME IT IT'S STRESSFUL READY TO GET OUT THE DOOR AND GET PAST THE FIRST HURDLE”



CHIEF AND COMMANDING GENERAL OF THE US ARMY RESERVE LT. GENERAL CHARLES LUCKEY SPEAKS ABOUT STAYING VIGILANT TO HELP STOP MILITARY SUICIDES.



"I WANT YOU TO KEEP AN EYE ON EACH OTHER I WANT YOU TO BE ALERT. I WANT YOU TO BE TALKING TO YOUR BUDDIES, CHECKING ON THEM IF YOU’RE A LEADER I WANT YOU TO BE CHECKING ON YOUR SOLDIERS. WE GOT TA TRY WE GOT EACH OTHER WE GOT OUR BUDDIES. SO FAR WERE DOING OK WITH THIS WE JUST NEED TO KEEP POUNDING HARDER”



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.