Soldiers Radio News

SRN051517A-Exercise Guardian response 17 is in effect and First Lady Malania Trump welcomes Military Mom’s to the White house.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



6,000 RESERVES AND NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS IN INDIANA ARE PREPARING FOR POTENTIAL DISASTERS. 78TH TRAINING DIVISION COMMANDING GENERAL MICHAEL DILLARD EXPLAINS EXERCISE GUARDIAN RESPONSE 17.



"THIS EXERCISE HERE ALLOWS OUR CIVILIAN PARTNERS AND OUR MILITARY SOLDIERS TO GET TOGETHER TO TRAIN AND PRACTICE IN CASE WE GET HIT WITH A NUCLEAR ATTACK. VERY IMPORTANT THEY UNDERSTAND HOW TO PROTECT THE HOMELAND. "



1ST LADY MALANIA TRUMP HOSTED MILITARY MOMS AT THE WHITE HOUSE, CELEBRATING MOTHERS DAY AND MILITARY SPOUSE APPRECIATION DAY.



"AS YOU ALL KNOW, I TOO AM A MOTHER HOWEVER I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT KIND OF DIFFERENT CHALLENGES EACH OF YOU MUST FACE AS A PARENT OF A SOLDIER THANK YOU FOR YOUR OWN SACRIFICE ON BEHALF OF OUR COUNTRY...”



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.