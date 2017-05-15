Marine Minute

Marines and Sailors assigned to India Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, currently deployed to 3rd Marine Division, as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conducted bilateral Military Operations on Urban Terrain training in Guam, May 14th. This annual training is part of the French led exercise Jeanne D' Arc and is aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships with the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.



Also in the Corps

Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted amphibious assault training at Camp Pendleton, California, May 11th. The Marines' objectives during this pre-deployment training were to assault the beach, capture a high-value target, and pacify the nearby town.



Also in the News

Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 returned home from a seven-month deployment with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit May 12th. The deployment gave the Marines the opportunity to work with armed forces from foreign nations to create stronger international ties.



