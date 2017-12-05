(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Bryce Hodges and Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 conducted Supporting Arms Virtual Training May 10th at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The main focus of the training was call for fire. SAVT gives Marines the ability to improve their combat readiness within their unit and communication between ground assets and forward observers.

    Also in the Corps
    Marines assigned to Expeditionary Operations Training Group conducted a fast rope training exercise May 9th at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269 is supporting those Marines as they hone their skills in fast roping and repelling. EOTG is also assisting with the new helicopter ropes suspension techniques training.

    Also in the News
    The Marine Corps released a new commercial May 12. The commercial, titled Battle Up, showcases the transformation of a female from the time she is a young girl until she joins the Marine Corps and then life after her Marine Corps career.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 11:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47871
    Filename: 1705/DOD_104361855.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Bryce Hodges and LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

