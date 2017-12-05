Marine Minute

Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2 conducted Supporting Arms Virtual Training May 10th at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The main focus of the training was call for fire. SAVT gives Marines the ability to improve their combat readiness within their unit and communication between ground assets and forward observers.



Also in the Corps

Marines assigned to Expeditionary Operations Training Group conducted a fast rope training exercise May 9th at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269 is supporting those Marines as they hone their skills in fast roping and repelling. EOTG is also assisting with the new helicopter ropes suspension techniques training.



Also in the News

The Marine Corps released a new commercial May 12. The commercial, titled Battle Up, showcases the transformation of a female from the time she is a young girl until she joins the Marine Corps and then life after her Marine Corps career.



